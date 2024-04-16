Aposta Ganha partners with Fast Track to enhance player engagement in the Brazilian market

By integrating Fast Track’s AI-powered CRM platform, Aposta Ganha can now deliver personalised gaming experiences at scale, driving deeper player engagement and retention.

Press release.- Aposta Ganha, a prominent iGaming operator catering to the LatAm market with a focus on Brazil, announces a strategic partnership with Fast Track, a leading CRM technology company, to elevate player engagement and loyalty in their markets.

Aposta Ganha, recognised for its comprehensive igaming offerings and commitment to delivering exceptional player experiences, collaborates with Fast Track to integrate innovative CRM solutions. This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing player engagement strategies across the iGaming landscape, leveraging Aposta Ganha’s market expertise with Fast Track’s advanced CRM technology.

By seamlessly integrating Fast Track’s AI-powered CRM platform, Aposta Ganha can now deliver personalised gaming experiences at scale, driving deeper player engagement and retention. Fast Track’s real-time data capabilities and automation empower operators to execute hyper-targeted campaigns and dynamic player journeys, tailored specifically for their audience.

“We are excited to partner with Fast Track to enhance player engagement and loyalty in the Brazilian market,” said Halison Rodrigues, commercial director of Aposta Ganha. “This collaboration represents a strategic move to further strengthen our position as a leading iGaming operator in the region, leveraging Fast Track’s expertise to deliver personalised gaming experiences that resonate with our players.”

Simon Lidzén, CEO and co-founder of Fast Track, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Partnering with Aposta Ganha presents a unique opportunity to elevate player engagement in the Brazilian market. Together, we are committed to delivering personalised gaming experiences that drive long-term player loyalty and satisfaction.”