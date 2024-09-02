Alpha Affiliates to participate at SiGMA East Europe Summit: networking, awards, and parties

The affiliate marketing company has announced its participation in the event that will take place on September 2-4.

Press release.- Alpha Affiliates, an industry-leading affiliate marketing company, has announced its participation in the highly anticipated igaming event of the year, SiGMA’s East Europe Summit, taking place September 2-4, at Hungexpo Budapest Congress and Exhibition Centre Hall E.

The Alpha Affiliates team is excited to attend the event where they will showcase a new booth design. Attendees can meet the Alpha Affiliates team at booth G172 to learn more about the company’s vision and values, discuss new partnerships, and take advantage of exciting, new networking opportunities.

To take advantage of the opportunity to connect with Alpha Affiliates, attendees can schedule a business meeting with a team member.

Additionally, Alpha Affiliates is sponsoring a major networking event with the Affiliate Business Club (ABC). The Wild & Fun: ABC Partners Party will be held at a Secret Location in Budapest on September 6, 10 pm-4 am. Alpha Affiliates stated that the event will include meaningful conversations, DJs, live acts, food, and drinks to help attendees network with the top league in an unforgettable affiliate party.

As an event, SiGMA East Europe offers huge opportunities for new business relationships thanks to its 9,000 delegates, over 200 speakers, and spotlights on the biggest B2B and B2C providers. It is held back-to-back with Affiliate World, an event that draws top-tier affiliates with high-value traffic to the Balkan-Slavic markets.

Boris Pashnev, CEO at Alpha Affiliates, commented: “The East Europe Summit promises to be the most exciting and impactful event yet from SiGMA. The Alpha Affiliates team is ready for the amazing networking, business, and party opportunities the Summit and ABC party will bring. We look forward to meeting you in Budapest!”

Running in tandem with the event are the SiGMA Europe Awards. In the category of Affiliate Product Innovation 2024, an award that celebrates cutting-edge products shaking up the affiliate marketing sector, driving growth, and enhancing partnership success, Alpha Affiliates has been shortlisted.

Alpha Affiliates’ dedication to providing outstanding affiliate products and services for the iGaming community has resulted in not only award nominations, but remarkable growth and international recognition. The awards will be held on the first day of the Summit, Monday, September 2, to kick off the three-day event.