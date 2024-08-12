SiGMA East Europe Awards shortlist announced

SiGMA East Europe will hold its third event for the Balkan-Slavic markets in Hungary this September.

The SiGMA East Europe Awards ceremony will be held on September 2 at the Intercontinental Budapest’s Ballroom.

Press release.- SiGMA World has unveiled the final shortlist for the upcoming SiGMA East Europe Awards, set to take place during the SiGMA East Europe event. The ceremony will be held on September 2 at the Intercontinental Budapest’s Ballroom, with accolades handed out across 24 categories.

The shortlisted candidates will now be evaluated by an expert panel of 11 judges, which includes industry leaders such as Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS; Mark Knighton, global head of gaming at IDverse (an OCR Labs Company); Roger Strickland, director at CSB Group; Paulo Mendes, CEO & founder of Betmedia Agency; Sergio Muscat, founder of Oxygia Consulting; Alessio Crisantemi, managing director at GiocoNews; Mario Fiorini, director of IGA Group Limited; Vincenzo Armato, CEO & founder of ADV Revolution; Dmytro Paliants, CEO at Mayhem Partners; Michelle Dvorak, owner & CEO of MetroNY, and Oksana Tsyhankova, CMO of Soft2Bet. Voting closes on the 21st of August.

Best marketing solution provider 2024

PropellerAds, Irev, Fast Track, Clickout, WakeApp, LKI Consulting

Innovative gamification feature 2024

Spinza, BlueOcean Gaming, Kadam, Aviatrix, Fast Track, Unibo, Bragg Gaming Group

Best game sound track 2024

Mummyland Treasures online slot by Belatra Games, Biggy Winnie feat. The Rich One by Tom Horn, 9 Lions Hold the Jackpot by Wazdan, Egypt Sphere: Hold The Spin by Gamzix, Sugar Duke: by EGT Digital, Juicy Nights by BarbaraBang

Best slot design 2024

Wolf’s moon by Zillion Games, Cavemen and Dinosaurs by Amusenet, Cute and Creepy by Spinoro, Mighty Wild™: Panther Grand Diamond Edition by Wazdan, Aarupolis by Tom Horn, Design of Mummyland Treasures online slot Belatra

Best game studio 2024

Belatra, Amusnet, Endorphina, GameArt, PopOK Gaming

Best streamer 2024

WatchGamesTv, Blanco, RTPGOD, ClassyBeef, Yassuo, Ayezee, Toaster

Best platform provider 2024

Evona, BlueOcean Gaming, EGT Digital, Softgenius, ADWA

Most innovative platform feature 2024

Fast Track, Mobinc, EGT Digital, ZingBrain AI, Softgamings

Industry trendsetter 2024

Vladimir Malakchi,Yaroslav Babych, Viktoriya Bakalova, Rostishka Opasniy, Alex Nomad, Anastasia Sherbina, Inna Babich, Volodymyr Todurov

Affiliate product innovation 2024

ZingBrain AI, ALPHA Affiliates, 247partners, Fidel partners, Traff.is

Best affiliate 2024

Gamblers Connect, ZM team, Space Fortune, TraffBro, Adkey Affiliates

Best affiliate program 2024

1xpartners, 1xSlots Partners, GG.BET Affiliates, 247 Partners, VegasLegends, Mate Affiliate

Industry rising star 2024

Boss Partners, PrimeClicks, Expanse Studios, VegasLegend, Broadway Platform

Best casino operator 2024

Vavada, 22bet, Fenkiss Casino, Mr. Bet, CatCasino, Mostbet

Best online sportsbook 2024

1xbet, AdmiralBet, Boomerang Sportsbook, Melbet, 22bet

Rising star operator 2024

Kingmaker Casino, Talismania,MoonWin.com, BillyBets.com, Casinia

Most innovative sportsbook feature 2024

Altenar, Evona, Delasport, WA.Technology, Betradar

Best online sportsbook provider 2024

Exefeed, Evona, BetConstruct, GR8 Tech, Lsport, SOFTSWISS Sportbook

Best live table game provider 2024

Winfinity, CreedRoomz, Imagine Live, Vivo Gaming, Stakelogic

Best slot game provider 2024

GameArt, Amusnet, Expanse Studios, MASCOT GAMING, Endorphina, Ela Games, WickedGames

Best payment provider 2024

CoinsPaid, Globiance, Colibrix, Passimpay, SPAY.io

Best aggregator 2024

BlueOcean Gaming, Alea, FeedConstruct, BETCORE, SpinOro, SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator

Best real-time sports data provider 2024

SportsData.io, LSport, Stats Perform, BETER

Excellence in gaming leadership 2024

Nikolay Prokofev, Lazar Miucin, Bojan Scekic, Marinos Shiapanis, Dmytro Voshkarin, Roman Manuylov

SiGMA East Europe 2024 to take place in Hungary

SiGMA East Europe will hold its third event for the Balkan-Slavic markets in Hungary this September.

Powered by Soft2Bet and taking place at the Hungaro Expo in Budapest from the 2nd to the 6th of September, the event is expected to attract a 9,000-strong crowd to the expo’s Pavilion E arena.

The event will also be held back-to-back with Affiliate World, which takes place on the 5th and 6th of September in Budapest – making SiGMA East Europe a must-attend for operators.