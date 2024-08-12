SiGMA East Europe Awards shortlist announced
The SiGMA East Europe Awards ceremony will be held on September 2 at the Intercontinental Budapest’s Ballroom.
Press release.- SiGMA World has unveiled the final shortlist for the upcoming SiGMA East Europe Awards, set to take place during the SiGMA East Europe event. The ceremony will be held on September 2 at the Intercontinental Budapest’s Ballroom, with accolades handed out across 24 categories.
The shortlisted candidates will now be evaluated by an expert panel of 11 judges, which includes industry leaders such as Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS; Mark Knighton, global head of gaming at IDverse (an OCR Labs Company); Roger Strickland, director at CSB Group; Paulo Mendes, CEO & founder of Betmedia Agency; Sergio Muscat, founder of Oxygia Consulting; Alessio Crisantemi, managing director at GiocoNews; Mario Fiorini, director of IGA Group Limited; Vincenzo Armato, CEO & founder of ADV Revolution; Dmytro Paliants, CEO at Mayhem Partners; Michelle Dvorak, owner & CEO of MetroNY, and Oksana Tsyhankova, CMO of Soft2Bet. Voting closes on the 21st of August.
Best marketing solution provider 2024
PropellerAds, Irev, Fast Track, Clickout, WakeApp, LKI Consulting
Innovative gamification feature 2024
Spinza, BlueOcean Gaming, Kadam, Aviatrix, Fast Track, Unibo, Bragg Gaming Group
Best game sound track 2024
Mummyland Treasures online slot by Belatra Games, Biggy Winnie feat. The Rich One by Tom Horn, 9 Lions Hold the Jackpot by Wazdan, Egypt Sphere: Hold The Spin by Gamzix, Sugar Duke: by EGT Digital, Juicy Nights by BarbaraBang
Best slot design 2024
Wolf’s moon by Zillion Games, Cavemen and Dinosaurs by Amusenet, Cute and Creepy by Spinoro, Mighty Wild™: Panther Grand Diamond Edition by Wazdan, Aarupolis by Tom Horn, Design of Mummyland Treasures online slot Belatra
Best game studio 2024
Belatra, Amusnet, Endorphina, GameArt, PopOK Gaming
Best streamer 2024
WatchGamesTv, Blanco, RTPGOD, ClassyBeef, Yassuo, Ayezee, Toaster
Best platform provider 2024
Evona, BlueOcean Gaming, EGT Digital, Softgenius, ADWA
Most innovative platform feature 2024
Fast Track, Mobinc, EGT Digital, ZingBrain AI, Softgamings
Industry trendsetter 2024
Vladimir Malakchi,Yaroslav Babych, Viktoriya Bakalova, Rostishka Opasniy, Alex Nomad, Anastasia Sherbina, Inna Babich, Volodymyr Todurov
Affiliate product innovation 2024
ZingBrain AI, ALPHA Affiliates, 247partners, Fidel partners, Traff.is
Best affiliate 2024
Gamblers Connect, ZM team, Space Fortune, TraffBro, Adkey Affiliates
Best affiliate program 2024
1xpartners, 1xSlots Partners, GG.BET Affiliates, 247 Partners, VegasLegends, Mate Affiliate
Industry rising star 2024
Boss Partners, PrimeClicks, Expanse Studios, VegasLegend, Broadway Platform
Best casino operator 2024
Vavada, 22bet, Fenkiss Casino, Mr. Bet, CatCasino, Mostbet
Best online sportsbook 2024
1xbet, AdmiralBet, Boomerang Sportsbook, Melbet, 22bet
Rising star operator 2024
Kingmaker Casino, Talismania,MoonWin.com, BillyBets.com, Casinia
Most innovative sportsbook feature 2024
Altenar, Evona, Delasport, WA.Technology, Betradar
Best online sportsbook provider 2024
Exefeed, Evona, BetConstruct, GR8 Tech, Lsport, SOFTSWISS Sportbook
Best live table game provider 2024
Winfinity, CreedRoomz, Imagine Live, Vivo Gaming, Stakelogic
Best slot game provider 2024
GameArt, Amusnet, Expanse Studios, MASCOT GAMING, Endorphina, Ela Games, WickedGames
Best payment provider 2024
CoinsPaid, Globiance, Colibrix, Passimpay, SPAY.io
Best aggregator 2024
BlueOcean Gaming, Alea, FeedConstruct, BETCORE, SpinOro, SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator
Best real-time sports data provider 2024
SportsData.io, LSport, Stats Perform, BETER
Excellence in gaming leadership 2024
Nikolay Prokofev, Lazar Miucin, Bojan Scekic, Marinos Shiapanis, Dmytro Voshkarin, Roman Manuylov
SiGMA East Europe 2024 to take place in Hungary
SiGMA East Europe will hold its third event for the Balkan-Slavic markets in Hungary this September.
Powered by Soft2Bet and taking place at the Hungaro Expo in Budapest from the 2nd to the 6th of September, the event is expected to attract a 9,000-strong crowd to the expo’s Pavilion E arena.
The event will also be held back-to-back with Affiliate World, which takes place on the 5th and 6th of September in Budapest – making SiGMA East Europe a must-attend for operators.