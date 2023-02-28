Allwyn to sponsor Wings for Life World Run

The lottery giant has agreed a three-year sponsorship for the charity running event.

Czech Republic.- The European lottery giant Allwyn, which rebranded from Sazka after winning the tender for the next UK National Lottery licence, has announced a three-year sponsorship of the Wings for Life World Run.

Wings for Life is an Austrian nonprofit foundation whose annual international running event seeks to raise money for spinal cord research. Founded in 2014, it donates all entrance fees and donations to academic research and clinical trials.

Races are held simultaneously in many countries. The initiative has raised €38.3m to date and attracts runners from all over the world. Last year’s run attracted 161,892 participants from 192 different countries and raised €4.7m.

Allwyn will sponsor the next three events, starting with this year’s run on May 7. It will encourage its more than 6,000 employees to take part and raise money.

Allwyn chief global brand and CSR officer Pavel Turek said: “At Allwyn, supporting good causes is central to what we do. We are proud to support the Wings for Life World Run across our markets in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus, and the UK.”

Anita Gerhardter, CEO of Wings for Life, said: “I am delighted to welcome Allwyn to the Wings for Life World Run as a global partner. With its contribution, Allwyn will make a great impact on helping us to find a cure for spinal cord injury and change the lives of so many people.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Allwyn had begun reviewing its media account as it takes the reins of the UK National Lottery through its acquisition of Camelot. The Czech lottery operator won the Gambling Commission’s tender to run the National Lottery from 2024 but has since bought the incumbent operator.

According to the advertising industry publication, Campaign, Allwyn has begun a review of its media planning and buying account and is considering VCCP and Leo Burnett for its advertising account. Apparently, Allwyn did not invite Adam & EveDDB, which has handled Camelot’s National Lottery advertising since 2018, to pitch. The account is thought to the one of the biggest in UK advertising.