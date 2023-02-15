Allwyn reviews media account ahead of National Lottery transition

The lottery group aims to maximise its media potential following its acquisition of Camelot.

UK.- Allwyn is reviewing its media account as it takes the reins of the UK National Lottery through its acquisition of Camelot. The Czech lottery operator won the Gambling Commission’s tender to run the National Lottery from 2024 but has since bought the incumbent operator.

According to the advertising industry publication, Campaign, Allwyn has begun a review of its media planning and buying account and is considering VCCP and Leo Burnett for its advertising account. Apparently, Allwyn did not invite Adam & EveDDB, which has handled Camelot’s National Lottery advertising since 2018, to pitch. The account is thought to the one of the biggest in UK advertising.

The Dentsu-owned agency iPropsect has reportedly been retained as Allwyn’s partner for the review, which is being handled by Ebiquity and Ingenuity.

Allwyn’s deal to buy Camelot was announced in October and ends Camelot’s challenge against the Gambling Commission’s tender decision. All Camelot UK operations are part of the agreement, including its operation of the National Lottery until February 2024. Allwyn will then take over for the fourth National Lottery licence period, ending Camelot’s 30-year tenure.

Financial terms were not made public, but Sky News previously reported a figure of £100m. Allwyn said Camelot will be run separately from Allwyn and that the acquisition will allow for a smooth transition and “greater clarity and certainty” for the National Lottery, its employees and the causes it supports.

Camelot UK chief executive Nigel Railton, chairman Sir Hugh Robertson and executive director Matt Ridsdale have left the business upon completion of the sale. Allwyn has named Clare Swindell and Neil Brocklehurst, both already at Camelot, as co-chief executives while Sir Keith Mills has been appointed as chairman.