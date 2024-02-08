Allwyn snaps up 70% stake in Instant Win Gaming

The Czech lottery and gaming giant has become a majority investor in instant games supplier, IWG.

UK.- Just days after taking the helm of the UK National Lottery, Allwyn has announced a new acquisition. The Czech lottery and gaming giant has become the majority investor in London-based supplier Instant Win Gaming Limited (IWG).

IWG supplies instant win games for lotteries with a portfolio of more than 100 products. It has partnerships with 25 national and state lotteries around the world, including a strong focus on the North American market.

Allwyn has entered a deal to acquire a 70 per cent stake in the company. It will finance the move with existing capital.

The deal remains subject to closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2024. Allwyn says that all staff structures at IWG will remain in place with CEO Rhydian Fisher and COO Simon Bucknall, continuing in their roles.

Allwyn chief investment officer Stepan Dlouhy said: “Allwyn’s agreement with IWG will enable us to create and leverage high-quality content throughout the group. This demonstrates our ambition to deliver the best user experience to players across our international markets, and to be the operator of choice. “Rhydian and Simon bring a wealth of sector knowledge and creativity and we are excited to collaborate and explore new opportunities.”

Fisher said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Allwyn to take IWG’s success and proposition to the next level. Allwyn’s deep expertise and knowledge of the lottery consumer will help us to deliver immediate and significant value for our existing partners, while this step will also create new opportunities for the brilliant games our team develops.”

For the year ending April 30 2023, IWG reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of £18.2m.