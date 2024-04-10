DATA.BET to showcase its innovations at SiGMA Americas 2024

The provider will showcase its latest features at the exhibition that will take place from April 23 to 25, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Press release.- DATA.BET has announced its participation in the highly anticipated SiGMA Americas exhibition that will take place from April 23 to 25, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The team of DATA.BET will be engaging with current and potential clients and partners to showcase its latest features tailored for the market. This includes the unveiling of new scoreboard widgets. The novelty provides real-time tracking and display of scores and statistics for various esports events, enhancing the immersive experience for both players and operators.

In addition, DATA.BET will also spotlight the main product line offerings, such as Data Feed powered by licensed content from Bayes and GRID, and the well-known “Player Props” feature that ensures a personalized betting experience. Learning more about these offerings will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the provider’s portfolio and its myriad opportunities for the industry.

According to the firm, with esports’ rapid growth and increasing popularity among bettors worldwide, understanding its dynamics and staying ahead of the curve is essential for success in the igaming industry. The company’s presence at SiGMA Americas enables all visitors to delve into the world of esports and gain valuable insights into its potential for bookmakers.

See also: DATA.BET welcomes Otto Bonning as the new head of sales

Alex Kozachenko, chief product officer at DATA.BET, said: “Participating in SiGMA Americas 2024 gives us an essential chance to present our latest innovations to the industry. Our team aims to push the boundaries of what is possible in esports and gaming, and we look forward to sharing our expertise and solutions with the igaming community.”

To learn more about DATA.BET and its premium solution at SiGMA Americas 2024, interested people can visit the company’s website or email [email protected] to book a meeting at the exhibition.