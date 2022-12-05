Alderney Gambling Control Commission names Andrew Gellatly as executive director 

Andrew Gellatly will replace Jorn Starck, who has led the regulator since 2015.

Alderney.- The Alderney Gambling Control Commission (AGCC) has announced that it has concluded its executive search. It’s confirmed Andrew Gellatly as the regulator’s new executive director, replacing Jorn Starck who has occupied the role since 2015.

The third executive director of the regulator, Gellatly has wide experience in igaming media, comms and research. He was a founding member of the media outlets iGaming Business (iGB) and VIXIO Intelligence (formerly named Gambling Compliance).

The AGCC noted that Gellatly has 25 years of experience in online gambling and a professional background in journalism, consulting and research.

AGCC chair Lord Faulkner of Worcester said: “Andrew has established himself as a trusted voice in the global gambling industry. His career has been built on independence, impartiality and deep knowledge of the sector.

“We look forward to Andrew representing the AGCC on the global stage, developing our strategy and ensuring our regulatory approach continues to meet the needs of licensees and operators.”

Gellatly said: “As the global online gambling market becomes more diversified and complex, there could be no better time for me to join the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

“Newly opening markets from Canada to Latin America are creating unprecedented opportunities for global facing businesses, with new products and new delivery channels. I will be extending Alderney’s already established international profile as a collaborative, trusted and supportive regulator working with the highest quality brands and companies.”

In June, the island of Alderney, which is part of the British Crown dependency, the Bailiwick of Guernsey, reported that it had boosted its reserves by almost £2m in 2021 thanks to the gambling sector. The contribution from the Alderney Gambling Control Commission surpassed £1.74m in 2020-21 and came close to the figure for 2019-20.

The money will fund capital projects, economic development initiatives and further development of the island’s online gambling industry, authorities said. The gambling sector currently funds most of the States of Alderney’s capital programme. The AGCC received £3.53m in licence fees in 2021-22, up from £3.43m in the previous year.

Alderney gambling licensees

In 2021, the Alderney Gambling Control Commission revised the way it categorises operators based on their function. A B2C (Business to Customer) operator is either a Category 1 eGambling Licensee or a Category 1 Associate Certificate holder, which organises and prepares the customer to gamble. A B2B (Business to Business) operator is either a Category 2 eGambling Licence holder or a Category 2 Associate Certificate holder.

As of December 31, there were nine registered B2C only licence/certificate holders and 22 B2B only

licence/certificate holders. In addition, there were 11 registered B2C and B2B combined licence/certificate holders and 12 CSAC holders.

The number of active licences dropped from the previous year after seven operators allowed their licences or certificates to lapse. Just one Core Services Associate Certificate was granted in 2021, going to Power Leisure Bookmakers Limited.