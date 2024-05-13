Alabama legislative session adjourns with no final vote on gambling bill

The Senate did not take the bill on the session’s final day.

US.- Alabama lawmakers have ended the legislative session without approving a bill that would have put gaming to a public vote. The Senate did not take the bill up on the session’s final day. It had failed by one vote earlier in the session.

The bill approved by the House would have allowed a lottery, sports betting and up to 10 casinos with slot machines and table games. The Senate favoured a stricter version that only included a lottery and historical horse racing.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who expressed support for the bill, told reporters she was disappointed in the outcome. Republican represenative Chris Blackshear, the sponsor of the legislation, said gambling would have provided more money for education, roads and other needs.