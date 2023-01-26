DraftKings partners with Gamres for Positive Play Scale tool

The responsible gaming firm will assist DraftKings in optimising safer play.

US.- DraftKings and Gamres, a responsible gaming (RG) consulting and research practice based in Ontario, have announced a collaboration. Gamres will introduce the Positive Play Scale to DraftKings in a bid to help optimise safer play.

The Positive Play Scale tool measures player’s responsible gaming knowledge and behaviours by asking them about four key beliefs: personal responsibility, gaming literacy, honesty and control, and pre-commitment. The online survey will be used on a US.-based sample of DraftKings players. The firm will then analyze the results and suggest how DraftKings can optimise its responsible gaming strategy.

Chrissy Thurmond, senior director of responsible gaming, DraftKings, said: “We’re grateful for this opportunity to team up with Gamres, which is renowned for its strategic consulting and research around the world, to bring the Positive Play Scale tool to DraftKings.

“We believe that DraftKings’ responsible gaming program, which strives to be the industry gold standard, will be significantly enhanced with the addition of this scientific tool and will yield rich and actionable insights – helping us to better understand and engage our players.”

Gamres’ developer Richard Wood added: “Gamres is thrilled to be working with DraftKings to help promote positive play amongst their customers. Most players just play for fun and to be entertained, but we have found that some players (generally) have misperceptions about gaming that can either diminish their enjoyment or in some cases lead to them spending more than they intended.

“We believe that the Positive Play Scale will help to optimize DraftKings’ RG strategy to identify those areas that would benefit from the most support. As such, we expect that the findings from this project will help DraftKings develop a proactive approach to responsible gaming that encourages all players to have healthy, positive playing experiences.”

In December, DraftKings and the PGA Tour held a groundbreaking ceremony for a sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, in Phoenix, Arizona. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, City of Scottsdale mayor David Ortega and Thunderbirds president Dr. Michael Golding were present at the ceremony.

Expected to open next autumn, the DraftKings Sportsbook will provide a “19th hole experience,” where fans can watch sports with some food and beverage options. The PGA Tour and DraftKings say they are working closely with the City of Scottsdale and Thunderbirds, the host organisation of the WM Phoenix Open.