AGEM appoints Daron Dorsey as new president and CEO

The AGEM has also announced the establishment of an elected board of directors.

US.- The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) has announced the appointment of Daron Dorsey as president and chief executive officer and the establishment of an elected board of directors. Dorsey will be responsible for the daily management of operations, initiatives and personnel and will work with AGEM’s elected chair and board of directors to represent the interests of members.

Robert Parente, executive vice president and chief business development officer at Light & Wonder, will complete his term as chair of the board of directors, and the board will continue their current terms, which will end on March 31, 2025.

The AGEM said the “more traditional structure will better serve AGEM and its members within the global gaming-supplier sector and fully align the terms of the leadership team with the organization’s financial year.”

See also: Tropicana Las Vegas to be demolished on October 9