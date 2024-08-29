Tropicana Las Vegas to be demolished on October 9

The resort will be imploded to make way for the construction of the Oakland Athletics ballpark.

US.- The Tropicana Las Vegas, owned by Bally’s Corporation, is set to be imploded on October 9 to make way for the construction of the Oakland Athletics ballpark. The implosion is set for 2.30am local time and will be preceded by fireworks and a drone show. The resort closed on April 2 after almost seven decades.

In September 2022, Bally’s Corporation announced the completion of its acquisition of Tropicana Las Vegas from Gaming & Leisure Properties and PENN Entertainment. In May 2023 to build a 30,000-capacity ballpark on the site. The team is expected to start playing at the ballpark in 2028.

The Venetian Las Vegas opens largest poker room on The Strip

The Venetian Las Vegas has opened its new poker room on Level 2 at Grand Canal Shoppes. It features 50 tables spread across 14,000 square feet of space, making it the largest room on the Strip. The new room has a self-serve Coca-Cola soda fountain and coffee, online ordering and delivery, USB and USB-C charging ports at every seat, TVs throughout the venue, and dedicated restrooms.