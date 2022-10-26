AGCO receives an award from the International Association of Gaming Regulators

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has received the Regulatory Excellence Award.

Canada.- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has been awarded the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) Regulatory Excellence Award. The Canadian commission won the prize for its work developing and implementing the regulatory framework for Ontario’s new igaming market, which launched in April.

The prize was announced during the IAGR’s annual international regulatory awards gala in Melbourne, Australia. AGCO’s igaming framework in Ontario is the first of its kind in Canada, meeting its legal obligation to conduct and manage gaming while creating a competitive market.

Ontario’s online gambling market opened for business on April 4 with both casino games and sports betting. iGaming Ontario, the subsidiary of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), has responsibility for regulating the new market, as well as issuing licences to operators and suppliers.

Tom Mungham, registrar and CEO of the AGCO, said: “This award recognizes the exceptional skill, commitment and energy that was required from the AGCO team to launch a newly regulated igaming market in Ontario, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. This achievement would not have been possible without our partners at the Ministry of the Attorney General.

“Before the launch of the new competitive igaming market last April, residents of Ontario wagered significant amounts each year on igaming websites with limited consumer protection and responsible gambling measures. Many players who accessed these sites were not aware they were in fact unregulated. We are honoured to be recognized on the international stage for our efforts to serve the people of Ontario.”

Attorney general Doug Downey added: “Congratulations to the team at the AGCO on their well-deserved award for regulatory excellence. My team was honoured to work with AGCO in developing a strong, responsible, competitive Internet gaming model that effectively combats the illegal market, attracts investment and creates good jobs.”

Jason Lane, IAGR president and award judge commented: “On behalf of the panel of judges and the IAGR Board, congratulations to The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. The scale and breadth of the regulatory reform coupled with the detailed evidence of enhanced delivery of the new licensing regime made AGCO’s nomination a standout.”

iGaming Ontario has released its second public report of market performance since the province’s online gaming market launched. The report covers the second full quarter of market operations, ending on September 30. Revenue for the period was CA$267m from wagers of $6.04bn.

That makes the handle a 48 per cent increase from the previous quarter’s CA$4.07bn. Revenue was up 65 per cent from CA$162m.

AGCO to end transition period for unregulated gaming operators

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced that from October 31 it will take action against operators that haven’t obtained licences in the jurisdiction. It hasn’t provided details of what those penalties might be.

The introduction of Standard 1.22 brings an end to the transition period for unregulated igaming operators and suppliers. The regulator noted that its key objective had been to move igaming operators and suppliers into Ontario’s regulated market as quickly and as seamlessly as possible.