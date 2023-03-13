AGCO CEO Tom Mungham to retire

Ontario’s gambling regulator has begun the search for a new registrar and CEO.

Canada.- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has begun the search for a new registrar and CEO to replace Tom Mungham, who will step down later this year after more than 33 years of public service. Mungham will continue in his role while the board conducts the search.

Mungham oversaw the launch and regulatory oversight of Ontario’s regulated igaming market. He joined AGCO in 2006 as director of licensing and registration. He later served as chief operating officer until he was named registrar and CEO in 2020.

Other initiatives that Mungham has been involved in at the AGCO include the modernisation and expansion of casinos, the OLG lotteries regulation, and the introduction of beer, wine and cider sales in grocery stores. He was involved in the expansion of the charitable gaming sectors, the Ontario Racing Commission’s merger with the AGCO and the introduction of Ontario’s private cannabis retail framework.

AGCO chair Lalit Aggarwal said: “On behalf of the Board and staff, I want to thank Tom for his tremendous contributions throughout his 17-year career at the AGCO, and most importantly, for his exceptional leadership as our Registrar and CEO.

“We extend him our deepest appreciation for his guidance in fulfilling AGCO’s mandate with unwavering commitment to the values of integrity, respect, accountability, and public interest. We wish him the very best for this next, well-earned chapter.”

Last year, AGCO was awarded the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) Regulatory Excellence Award. The Canadian commission won the prize for its work developing and implementing the regulatory framework for Ontario’s new igaming market, which launched last April.