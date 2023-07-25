Dave Forestell named chair of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

Forestell will replace Lalit Aggarwal, who resigned a week ago.

Canada.- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced the appointment of Dave Forestell as chair of its Board of Directors. He will replace Lalit Aggarwal who resigned last week to spend more time with his family and focus on his personal business. Forestell has stepped down as chair of iGaming Toronto, which is now seeking a replacement

Forestell has experience working in both the government and public sectors at an executive level. He began his executive career in 2008 as VP for Ontario PC Party. He went on to work as a policy advisor and staff director at the Office of the Prime Minister in Ottawa from 2009-2012. After that, he worked as acting executive director and senior advisor to the Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada between 2013-2015.

He worked at Scotiabank from 2018-2022, starting as VP at the Office of the CEO, before getting promoted to VP in 2021. After Scotiabank, he worked as VP of Canada External Relations at TC Energy from 2022. He is currently serving on the Board of Governors for the Ontario College of Art and Design University.

