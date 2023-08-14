AGCO fines Apollo Entertainment over responsible gambling failures

The penalty relates to multiple alleged violations of the responsible gambling provisions in the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming.

Canada.- The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has served Apollo Entertainment with a Notice of Monetary Penalty totaling CAD $100,000 for failing to meet Ontario’s responsible gambling requirements.

The penalty relates to multiple alleged violations of the responsible gambling provisions in the Registrar’s Standards for Internet Gaming, including failing to conduct required interventions with players who may be experiencing gambling-related harms. This included the case of a player who lost over CAD $2m in under four months without receiving interventions from the operator.

Apollo Entertainment also failed to implement an adequate voluntary self-exclusion programme or provide sufficient tools for players to set financial and time-based gambling limits. AGCO also reported that the company failed to ensure employees understood the importance of responsible gambling, including assisting players who may be experiencing gambling related harms.

AGCO CEO and registrar Tom Mungham, said: “The AGCO’s goal is to ensure Ontarians can enjoy online gambling on sites that operate fairly, responsibly and provide important player protections. All registered operators have an obligation to proactively monitor patron play for signs of high-risk gambling, and must take appropriate actions to intervene and reduce the potential for gambling-related harm.”

