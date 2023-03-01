Michigan regulator urges responsible gambling during March Madness

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has published responsible gaming advice.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board has launched a campaign urging Michigan residents to develop personal guidelines for whether, when and how much to gamble on March Madness, the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. The event falls during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, a campaign led by the National Council on Problem Gambling.

The regulator advises that players

Set budget and time limits: Set a timer on your watch or phone if you’re visiting a casino or use the tools authorized operators and providers offer patrons on their internet gaming or sports betting sites to establish account funding, wagering and time limits.

Gamble no more than four days per month or once per week.

Limit types: don’t play more than two types of games regularly.

Know how the games work: Before placing a bet, make sure you understand the game.

Take breaks: Step away and think about the time and money you’ve spent.

Keep wagering affordable: The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Abuse suggests gambling no more than 1% of household income monthly. If you borrow money or use funds intended for necessities, you may lose more than you can afford.

Stay self-aware: Avoid gambling if you are upset, stressed or in an addiction recovery program, and limit your intake of alcohol or cannabis.

Stick to your budget: Don’t chase losses or think of gambling as a way to make money. If you’re out of money, it’s time to quit.

Don’t count on luck: Good luck strategies don’t increase your odds of winning.

Keep it fun: If it isn’t fun, stop wagering.

Sign up for a self-exclusion program if you are experiencing a gambling problem. The MGCB has two self-exclusion options: the Responsible Gaming Database and the Disassociated Persons List.

Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director, said: “You may be caught up in the excitement of the gaming or sporting event but don’t forget to bet responsibly. Gambling should be for entertainment, and it shouldn’t come at the expense of meeting your personal or family needs and obligations.”

