SOFTSWISS takes centre stage at SiGMA Asia 2023

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a winner of multiple prestigious igaming awards, extends its reach and joins a range of brands exhibiting their products at the prestigious SiGMA Asia 2023. The show will take place in Manila, the Philippines, from July 19 to 22. SOFTSWISS is eagerly preparing to showcase its exceptional lineup of high-performing products at stand BR42.

With a solid commitment to innovation, SOFTSWISS will present its cutting-edge solutions to potential and existing clients in the Asian region. Attendees can explore the whole ecosystem of top-notch solutions that can help to launch an iGaming business from scratch.

SiGMA Asia participants will have a chance to discover more about the extensive features of the Game Aggregator, whose team has recently launched the Tournament Tool to help operators increase player engagement and loyalty. Besides that, the product boasts the ‘fish games’ category of games popular in Asia, as well as a local server infrastructure to accommodate players in the region.

At the same time, SOFTSWISS business development managers and regional partners will share their expertise and highlight the benefits and latest updates of the flagship Casino Platform, which is available for clients as a White Label Casino Solution, Turnkey Casino Solution, or Crypto Casino Solution.

Moreover, SOFTSWISS experts will demonstrate the gamification potential of the Sportsbook Platform, introduce the Jackpot Aggregator, a unique solution designed to enhance engagement among online casino players and showcase the effective affiliate management and tracking capabilities of Affilka.

Max Trafimovich, chief commercial officer at SOFTSWISS, comments: “We are excited to exhibit at SiGMA Asia, where we aim to reinforce our market presence and gain deeper insights into the local industry’s dynamics. The Asian market is renowned for its distinctive offerings and cultural nuances, making this event a valuable opportunity for us to showcase our groundbreaking solutions.

“We eagerly anticipate meetings with existing and potential clients and partners in this new location, fostering meaningful connections and future collaborations. Join SOFTSWISS at stand BR42!”

