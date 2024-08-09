Affilka by SOFTSWISS GGR doubles in H1 2024

In the first half of 2024, over 65 thousand new affiliate accounts were registered, making up almost a quarter of all accounts on the platform.



Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced that Affilka by SOFTSWISS has doubled its affiliate gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the first half of 2024. Affilka by SOFTSWISS now powers over 375 brands, demonstrating stable growth in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Analysis of the product’s financial metrics reveals that the affiliate GGR doubled during this time.

Additionally, the player deposits increased by 2.3 times, and affiliate payments demonstrated almost 60 per cent year-on-year growth in the first half of the year.

The growing metrics indicate the increasing effect of affiliate marketing, which is set to gain even more demand with the development of igaming. Recent trends in affiliate marketing include performance-based commission, an increasing focus on influencer relationships, and AI impact. Affilka’s by SOFTSWISS high degree of customisation and user-friendliness, combined with tailored features and intuitive design, resonates with users and enhances affiliates’ experience.

In the first half of 2024, over 65 thousand new affiliate accounts were registered, making up almost a quarter of all accounts on the platform. The indicator increased by 50.9 per cent compared to the first half of the previous year.

New player registrations grew by 77 per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year. In absolute terms, the metric exceeded 17.9 million over the period under analysis. The number of unique clicks on referral links surpassed 965 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the same period of the previous year.

Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, summarised: “Recognising the vital role of affiliate marketing for success within the rapidly changing igaming landscape, we put a lot of effort into offering exceptional service that meets our clients’ needs and anticipations. The current product performance reveals stable and continuous growth that underlines our dedication to innovation and enriching the user experience.”

The first half of the year brought outstanding recognition to the Affilka by SOFTSWISS team. The product took the Affiliate Software Supplier at the esteemed EGR B2B Awards 2024. The Asian gaming stakeholders recognised the company’s affiliate management software as the Best Affiliate Marketing Solution on the market.