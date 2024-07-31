SOFTSWISS Sportsbook Q2 2024 results: new project launch record

The company has unveiled the sports betting insights of Q2 and its sportsbook results.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has launched a new sportsbook project within 14 calendar days. The company shared sports betting insights on the last quarter and the results of its Sportsbook.

In Q2 2024, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team launched 22 new projects across 11 casino platforms, including the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform. It highlights the full compatibility of the sports betting platform by SOFTSWISS with the casino platforms on the market.

According to the firm, football remains the top choice for bettors, accounting for 55 per cent of all bets and gaining six percentage points in GGR to Q1 2024. Tennis and basketball also rank among the top three sports for betting. Q2 2024 was notably marked by the UEFA Euro 2024, which boosted football higher than usual and is likely to be the most significant sporting event of the year.

Major events like the European football contest continue to draw newcomers to the platform, with 8 per cent of players being first-time bettors. The most popular betting markets were match results and the number of goals. The match between Portugal and Slovenia emerged as the most profitable, delivering a 55.4 per cent return.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, said: “The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team finished this quarter with outstanding results. We boosted our margin and achieved a 149 per cent increase in revenue quarter-on-quarter and a 403 per cent year-on-year growth. Additionally, we set a new record by launching a project in just 14 calendar days from the date of signing the contract to the first bet. I want to extend my gratitude to our team and partners for their exceptional work.

“Football will remain the leading sport for the next three to five years until the esports generation matures. Traditionally, football serves as an entry point into the betting world. Players often start with popular football markets before exploring other sports. This year’s UEFA Euro 2024 has been pivotal for the industry, prompting us to launch 18 new projects in the month leading up to the tournament and with the remaining 4 launched well in advance of the tournament.”

Betting trends continue to show a strong preference for mobile devices, with 89 per cent of bets placed via mobile and 11 per cent via desktop. It is worth noting that working adults, professional bettors, and scammers are more likely to use desktops for betting.

SOFTSWISS said that it recently introduced “a valuable tool for those considering a sports betting project launch”. The Sportsbook Budget Calculator is designed to help with budgeting, containing a convenient P&L and a list of practical tips.