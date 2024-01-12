Affilka by SOFTSWISS embarks on iGB Affiliate 2024 

The exhibition will take place February 7–9 at ExCel London.

Press release.- Affilka by SOFTSWISS, an innovative affiliate marketing management software provider, announces its participation in the upcoming iGB Affiliates. The exhibition takes place 7–9 February at ExCel London.

iGB Affiliate London goes beyond a conventional event. It connects iGaming operators, affiliate networks, and tech vendors, helping them explore the latest industry innovations. The expo offers an interactive environment for business networking, content sharing, and thought leadership. This perfectly matches Affilka’s commitment to fostering trustworthy partnerships and pursuing constant business growth.

Since its launch in 2018, Affilka has reached quite a few landmarks to be proud of. It currently has more than 320 clients worldwide. In 2023, the affiliate GGR surged to almost EUR 1.2 billion, doubling from the previous year, 24 million new players registered via the platform, and the player deposit amount reached EUR 2.3 billion.

With a list of such achievements under its belt, Affilka by SOFTSWISS makes its debut at iGB Affiliate 2024 with a dedicated stand showcasing its innovative solutions. It’s a great opportunity to spread the word about Affilka’s case studies and key product updates.

Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, shares: “Affilka had an impressive surge this year. But as we’ve always been committed to giving our clients the best service ever, we constantly find ways to make things even better. Now we are improving Affilka’s reporting system so it can show more detailed analytics. We are enhancing our API to integrate these analytic reports into our client’s Business Intelligence tools. So it’s all about making things smooth and automated. We want our clients and prospects to understand where we’re heading and how they can benefit from the upcoming features. We’ll be happy to tell them more at our stand at iGB Affiliate.”

Affilka by SOFTSWISS welcomes expo visitors to its stand A60 for expert meetings, commercial partnerships, and a closer look at its affiliate software solutions. A meeting with the Affilka team can also be scheduled from 6 to 8 February at the neighbouring ICE London expo, at SOFTSWISS stand N8-231.