Affiliate marketing in 2024: Tips from Slotegrator

Press release.- Affiliate campaigns proved to be the most effective strategy for igaming companies across the globe. It can barely be called a trend — partner marketing has been there for years and doesn’t lose its popularity for a reason. Here is Slotegrator‘s opinion on this strategy in 2024.

Affiliate programs are performance-based marketing, meaning that when content creators promote their partner’s businesses (in our case gambling platforms) on their websites or social media profiles, they get paid for referring customers based on their number.

This way operators maintain control over their spending and effectiveness of advertising — they don’t pay unless there is a result. Payment models vary: affiliates are paid per click, per view, per sale, and per action, but it can also be a per cent of the total players’ losses (RevShare) or hybrid models — either way, expenses are based on actual actions.

There are several reasons gambling companies focus on affiliate marketing:

Partner programs are difficult to control and regulate

However, they are easy to track and adjust

Affiliates work in and for every region

There are various sources for different target audience

They know their viewers and readers and are familiar with the industry

Affiliates bring users directly to the registration avoiding expenses on other digital ads

They also take care of their own marketing and quality content to make sure their pages are promoted saving you from the urge to do it with your own efforts

Any person creating content that is read or viewed can be an affiliate however there are common:

Streamers

Bloggers

Casino reviews and portals

Influencers

Even though the strategy itself is a proven classic of igaming marketing, general technological and industry trends are also applicable here.

AI has become an integral part of the content creation process, including photo, video, and text generation. Creating marketing content becomes much easier and faster now when we have Artificial Intelligence that helps to create any piece, translate it to many languages, and match any style.

Instead of bloggers with millions of followers, today, the audience prefers to watch and read micro-influencers — their opinions are more trustworthy and the content is more personal (what’s important for us is the engagement rate that’s usually higher than in big profiles).

William Sarto, PR & marketing specialist at CasinoRIX has this to say: “As affiliates, we build partnerships that deliver great results for everyone involved. While we specialise in SEO traffic, we also leverage other marketing methods to attract and retain players on our sites. We aim to build strong relationships with players through our 24/7 Personal Manager and stay in constant communication with our partners to keep information updated for our users. We’re always on hand to resolve any issues that might arise between players and the product.

“Our goal is not just to provide a list of sites where you can play, but to be a bridge between players and online casinos. We address players’ needs and concerns to make their gaming experience smoother.

“We also utilise social media, email marketing, and PR activities in our strategies. Strong networking and adding value to the product are key to succeeding and growing in affiliate marketing in 2024.”

Social media are popular like never before. People like to entertain and socialise, besides, mobile-oriented content and functions are in higher demand than ever before. Affiliates are aware of these statistics and place their recommendations and links accordingly.

Adapting voice search is a new trend in SEO and helps to reach more tech-savvy users: voice search is more natural, and the content should correspond.

Faruk Aydin, chief revenue officer at Revpanda, said: “In 2024, affiliate marketing for online casinos requires fresh and innovative strategies to stay competitive. For SEO, try using Latent Semantic Indexing (LSI) by including related keywords like ‘best casino rewards’ along with ‘online casino bonuses’. This approach can make your content more relevant and engaging.”

He then added: “Additionally, adding a gamification element to your digital PR campaigns can make them stand out. Imagine interactive press releases where influencers can unlock special content or bonuses, creating a memorable experience that’s more likely to be shared. To further enhance your campaigns, focus on localization, which goes beyond mere translation.

“Hyper-localized content that reflects regional preferences, such as featuring traditional games and local slang, builds trust and improves conversion rates. By leveraging these advanced strategies in SEO, digital PR, and localization, you can enhance your affiliate marketing efforts, drive more traffic, and achieve higher conversion rates in the competitive online casino industry.”

Having efficient software managing the affiliate campaigns is essential for online casinos in 2024. Decisions should always be informative and based on real data from the platform, especially those related to the affiliate campaigns, since the expenses heavily depend on the activity, this activity should be efficient. Adjusting campaigns to real performance is the key to success, and such solutions as the AI BI from Slotegrator help to collect, compare, and analyze internal data.

Partnergrator, an affiliate marketing solution from Slotegrator, is a software that is specifically developed for operators who want to keep their partner marketing under control, giving access to several partner networks to cover different player audiences, and allowing them to set and adjust various campaigns and events according to individual needs of the operators, even if there are several iGaming projects to manage at once.