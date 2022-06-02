Accel Entertainment completes Century Gaming acquisition

Accel Entertainment has completed its $164.2m acquisition of Century Gaming.

US.- Accel Entertainment has announced the completion of its transaction to acquire Century Gaming, one of the leading distributed gaming operators in the western US, for $164.2m in cash and stock. Century brings to Accel more than 8,300 gaming terminals at 900 licensed locations across Montana and Nevada, including bars, truck stops and convenience store groups.

With the closing of the transaction, Accel also adds design and manufacturing operations to its portfolio through Grand Vision Gaming and acquires Century’s proprietary i-Rewards and Gamblers Bonus rewards programmes.

Century’s executive team, which includes CEO Steve Arntzen, CFO Heidi Schmalz and GVG Managing Director Merle Frank, will continue to lead the company “through its next chapter as part of the Accel family.”

“We could not be more excited to further expand our operations in the Western United States with the Century team. We are confident that Century’s leadership team of Steve, Heidi, and Merle, is the perfect partner to guide us into this attractive market and capture new growth,” said Accel CEO Andy Rubenstein. “Together we look forward to continuing seeking innovative opportunities to expand our hyper-local business model into new markets across the country.”

Steve Arntzen, CEO of Century stated: “In Accel, we have found an ideal strategic partner and together we are uniquely positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory as we deliver the latest technological advancements to the gaming market. I am proud to continue to lead our dynamic team and build upon our strong momentum under the Accel banner as we provide our operators and players with attractive locations, the highest-quality products and world class support for which we are known.”