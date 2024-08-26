A handy guide to get the most out of SiGMA East Europe

SiGMA East Europe 2024 will showcase a wide variety of operators and suppliers from multiple sectors in East Europe.

Press release.- SiGMA East Europe 2024, powered by Soft2Bet, is just around the corner, and this year the event is heading to Budapest, Hungary. Taking place at Hungexpo, a busy floor brings the best in business to East Europe, featuring a wide variety of operators and suppliers from across multiple sectors.

An agenda filled with engaging networking events and quality conferences offers unbeatable opportunities to engage with tier-one Eastern European markets. To help visitors navigate all the best moments, the organisers have shared a handy guide to make sure people don’t miss a thing.

Plan your trip

Visiting Budapest for the first time? The Plan Your Trip page on the SiGMA website is designed to help make your stay a breeze. From hotel recommendations to travel tips, the organisers of the event have done the research so you don’t have to!

Considered by UNESCO to be one of the world’s outstanding urban landscapes, Budapest is a city full of charm. And with so many of our networking events taking place here, it should be your first port of call when it comes to accommodation. SiGMA’s official partner hotels include the InterContinental Budapest and the Corinthia Budapest.

Ensure your passport is valid, and be sure to check whether you require a visa to enter the country by checking out the Visa Information section on our website.

Haven’t registered for the event yet? Ticket prices are rising daily – visit SiGMA’s website to secure your spot and explore SiGMA’s popular package options.

Getting to SiGMA East Europe 2024

Organisers have taken all the necessary steps to make your journey to the expo and conference as hassle-free as possible.

Take the official SiGMA Shuttle to the conference and expo happening on the 3rd and 4th September:

This shuttle service offers convenient round-trip transportation from the Intercontinental to the Hungexpo, starting at 8:30 am and running until 5:30 pm.

Activities such as the Danube Cruise on the 2nd include transportation to and from the Intercontinental Hotel. Visit our online agenda for more information.

Popular ride-hailing apps include Bolt, City Taxi Budapest, TaxiHungary, and Főtaxi.

Beat the queues

Pre-registration will be available to delegates looking to collect their badge early and beat first-day queues. Join us on the 2nd of September from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm at the Corso Bar in the Intercontinental Hotel. Have your ticket handy, a digital version is enough and don’t forget to have a form of identification with you. Join the networking drinks and break the ice with fellow delegates from 4.00 pm onwards.

Generate your badge and let other delegates know you’re coming with our online badge generator.

Stay in the know

Don’t miss last-minute changes – stay up-to-date with all the latest updates through SiGMA’s official social media channels and the official SiGMA Podcast. Join the official SiGMA Telegram Channel.

SiGMA East Europe 2024 to take place at the Hungexpo

SiGMA East Europe will hold its third event for the Eastern European markets in Hungary this September. Powered by Soft2Bet and taking place at the Hungexpo in Budapest from the 2nd to the 6th of September, the event is expected to attract a 9,000-strong crowd to the expo’s Pavilion E arena.

The event will also be held back-to-back with Affiliate World, which takes place on the 5th and 6th of September in Budapest – making SiGMA East Europe a must-attend for operators.