SiGMA East Europe 2024 invites visitors to get their tickets now and beat the price hike

SiGMA East Europe, powered by Soft2Bet, will take place from September 2-4.

Press release.- SiGMA East Europe, powered by Soft2Bet, is on the horizon and ticket prices are rising daily. “Waste no time as now is the perfect opportunity to buy them at advantageous rates”, stated the firm.

The summit will take place from September 2-4 in East Europe’s gaming hub, Budapest, and is packed with immense opportunities for professionals and brands to make their mark.

“What’s more, it’s happening back-to-back with Affiliate World, ensuring you access to the most profitable GEOs and Tier 1 markets”, said the organisers. Affiliate World takes place in Budapest between September 5 and 6 – making SiGMA East Europe a must-attend for gaming operators and studios seeking great traffic from top-tier affiliates.

SiGMA East Europe: The Hungexpo, Budapest

Promising to gather the best in business, the industry’s leading operators, platform providers, and suppliers have already confirmed their attendance at the event. Explore the exclusive perks of our Premium and Platinum tickets, browse the conference agenda, and explore the full line-up of VIP speakers and big brand exhibitors through our website.

Premier networking opportunities: Rub shoulders with a C-Level crowd over cocktails and delicious food, take part in the speed dating event for operators and affiliates, and cast your vote for the best booth on the floor.

SiGMA East Europe Awards: Visitors can celebrate the success of the gaming industry on the 2nd, with an exclusive gala ceremony. A charitable auction held towards the end of the evening offers the chance to not only acquire artworks from top artists but to contribute to the good works being carried out by our charitable arm, the SiGMA Foundation.

Expert-led panels and keynotes: Gain exclusive insights into cutting-edge trends and breakthrough strategies for succeeding in diverse markets, engage with KOLs and experts in their field, and take part in a series of workshops designed to tackle key industry issues.

Closing Party: End the event on a high note: a top entertainment line-up includes DJs Aaron Sevilla, Sehen, and JJOY – with an official party held at Club Heaven, one of the best clubs in Budapest.

Exciting journeys await: Participants can join the Danube cruise on the 2nd. Embark on an unforgettable trip along the river to witness the marvellous Hungarian Parliament building and Buda Castle.