A first in history: Game provider Endorphina to showcase an unfinished booth at ICE 2024

Endorphina promises excitement at ICE London 2024 with daily prizes and an interactive experience urging attendees to unlock its secrets.

Press release.- Endorphina has created a lot of excitement regarding its presence at this year’s long-awaited ICE London 2024.

The company’s mysterious stand N7-230 has been promised to intrigue any attendee with just one glance. Plus, the provider will be awarding 100 prizes daily, the top prize being an impressive black-and-white Nintendo.

Are you interested in taking a closer look and starting your business negotiations in an inspiring environment? Schedule a meeting with Endorphina’s team and test your creativity on the spot!

Fueled by its passion for innovation, Endorphina has always been able to create eye-catching stands. This year, Endorphina’s stand will not only be pleasing to look at, but it will also require interaction from attendees.

In order to uncover the mystery of the unfinished stand, attendees are encouraged to put their creativity to the test and connect the dots until the blank canvas finally makes sense.

When visiting Endorphina’s black-and-white stand, keep in mind that the igaming provider has included an online game and T-shirt gifts with initials embroidered on them in the mix, so sit tight!

The company further stated: “As one of the top innovative online casino game studios in the world, it’s interesting for igaming enthusiasts to play a guessing game with Endorphina and what its next grand surprise is going to be. At this year’s ICE London, Endorphina will most likely exceed the expectations for creativity, possibly even breaking its personal record!”