Endorphina launches “Jade Coins”: a dazzling journey to prosperity

Press release.- Endorphina, a leading innovator in online casino gaming, has announced the release of its latest creation, “Jade Coins”, an Asian-themed slot game.

This innovative game is a visual feast, set against a backdrop of shimmering gold, symbolizing opulence and prosperity. “Jade Coins” is a 3-reel, 3-row slot game with 5 fixed paylines, where simplicity meets grandeur. The slot features the iconic Maneki-neko cat, a wild symbol known for bringing good fortune and wealth. This symbol substitutes for all others, except special symbols, and appears exclusively in the main game.

Players can immerse themselves in the thrill of collecting Gold and Jade coins, increasing their wealth up to 1000x their total bets. The excitement intensifies with the Prosperity Coins Bonus Game, triggered by 3 Golden Coins appearing on all three reels simultaneously. Additionally, the Money Rain Bonus can be activated with just 2 Golden Coins.

In the Bonus Game, the reels transform into a 3×3 grid with special symbols – Jade and Gold Coins – and customized patterns. Jade Coins, fixed on the second reel, accumulate prizes from the Gold Coins present. Once the prizes are collected, the first and third reels, adorned with Gold Coins and patterns, continue to spin, culminating in a grand tally of winnings displayed on the Jade Coins.

Moreover, the Classic Risk Game offers players the chance to double their winnings up to 10 times, adding an extra layer of excitement.

According to the company, “Jade Coins” is not just a game; it’s an experience. It invites players to bask in its stunning atmosphere and potentially become the favored one of the Maneki-neko. The Nephrite stone, symbolizing heaven, is believed to attract luck and positive energy, offering players a truly immersive and potentially lucrative gaming experience.