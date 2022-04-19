888 names Howard Mittman as president of US operations

As president of 888 US, Mittman will be responsible for guiding the group’s growth in North America.

US.- Online betting and gaming operator 888 has appointed Howard Mittman as president of its US operations. He will be responsible for guiding the group’s growth in North America.

With 20 years of experience in the media and digital industries, Mittman served as CEO of Bleacher Report. Previously, he worked as chief revenue officer and publisher at Condé Nast brands GQ and Wired.

Mittman will manage 888’s relationship with Authentic Brands Group (ABG). One of its subsidiaries, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, has partnered with 888 Holdings and is live in Colorado.

Itai Pazner, CEO of 888 said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Howard as our new president 888 US. This key appointment comes at a hugely exciting point in our long-term growth strategy in the US online betting market as we look forward to launching SI Sportsbook in multiple states in the coming months and years.

“We have established a platform for strong growth in the US through our world-class technology and operational expertise, with the Sports Illustrated brand, and the appointment of Howard, which will enable us to maximise the potential of this unique combination to further grow a profitable business in the US.

“Howard has an exceptional track record at some of the world’s best known media brands, brings a huge amount of knowledge of the US digital landscape, has exceptionally strong relationships across the world of sports and media, and was the outstanding candidate after a thorough search.”

Daniel Dienst, executive vice-chairman at ABG, added: “We applaud 888’s decision to appoint Mr. Mittman as president 888 US of its growing US platform and the operators of SI Sportsbook.

“With the breadth of his media industry experience and 888’s technical capabilities, we are excited to further capitalise on the opportunity to build a differentiated wagering experience for the loyal and avid fans of sports – and in particular, Sports Illustrated – who since 1954 continue to trust and rely on its peerless journalism and visit the platform in record numbers monthly.”

Mittman commented: “I am thrilled to be joining one of the online betting industry’s most respected and successful businesses. 888 has an outstanding reputation for innovation, product leadership, and customer-centricity.

“The partnership with ABG and Sports Illustrated gives us a unique opportunity to deliver world-class betting and gaming products as part of a fully integrated experience with a leading sports media brand.”

888 Holdings receives licence for igaming in Ontario

In March and previous to the regulated Ontario igaming market opening, online betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings received licence approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to offer igaming in the Canadian province.

The operator offers online casino, sport, and poker products powered by its proprietary technology. The licence approval is an important step in 888’s growth strategy.

