888 Holdings names Ben Hurst as VP of North America

Hurst will oversee growth opportunities for the company in the US and Canada.

US.- 888 Holdings has appointed Ben Hurst as vice president of North American Expansion. He will oversee strategic growth opportunities for 888 in the region, leading business development for the SI Sportsbook and SI Casino brands as part of 888’s US partnership with Authentic Brands Group.

Previously, he worked as the head of digital for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Group (MSG), where he led transformation projects for the franchises of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, MSG, Radio City, The Beacon Theatre and other brands. He also spent nine years with Viacom, serving in a number of senior roles.

Howard Mittman, 888’s North American president, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ben to our US team in his new role as VP. Over the past year or so, I had the pleasure of working with him in a consulting capacity, and I am fully convinced that his industry expertise and familiarity with our company make him an ideal leader to further propel our US operations into the future.

“Ben has demonstrated exceptional proficiency during his tenure at several top-tier media brands. His extensive understanding of the US digital, sports, and entertainment sectors will be a significant asset. We are eagerly looking forward to collaborating with him.”

Earlier in 2023, the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) approved 888 Holdings’ VHL Michigan as the new platform provider for the Hannahville Indian Community’s online casino gaming. It provides the platform under the Sports Illustrated brand.

The tribe, which operates Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan, signed a deal with 888 Holdings after Twin Spires, the original platform provider for its online gaming and online sports betting, announced its plans to close its online business.