888 Holdings approved as Hannahville tribe online casino gaming provider

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has approved 888 Holdings’ VHL Michigan as the new platform provider for the Hannahville Indian Community’s online casino gaming. It will provide the platform under the Sports Illustrated brand.

The tribe, which operates Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan, signed a deal with 888 Holdings after Twin Spires, the original platform provider for its online gaming and online sports betting, announced its plans to close its online business.

The Hannahville Indian Community was among 10 licensees initially authorised by the MGCB to launch both forms of online gaming in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

Henry Williams, MGCB executive director, said: “I wish the Hannahville tribe continued success as they once again may offer their customers both Internet gaming and Internet sports betting in Michigan.”

In mid-April 2022, the MGCB authorised the state’s 15th online gaming and sports betting operator. Licences by law are limited to the three commercial casinos and 12 federally recognised tribes in Michigan.

Last week, 888 Holdings announced the departure of CEO Itai Pazner after just over four years in the position. The company, which bought William Hill’s European business last year, is looking for a replacement. Non-executive chair Lord Mendelsohn will step in as executive chair and Andria Vidler has been named chair of the ESG committee.

Michigan online gaming and sports betting gross receipts reach $1.98bn in 2022

Michigan’s commercial and tribal Internet casino gaming and Internet sports betting operators reported a combined $1.98bn in gross receipts in 2022. That’s a rise of 41 per cent compared with $1.4bn in 2021.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), Internet casino gaming generated $1.58bn in gross receipts and internet sports betting $399.58m. Combined 2022 internet gaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts were $1.65bn, 47.8 per cent higher than the $1.1bn recorded in 2021.