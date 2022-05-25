888 Holdings launches Sports Illustrated sportsbook in Virginia

888 Holdings plans to expand its SI sportsbook platform to other US states.

The operator has launched in Virginia following its arrival in Colorado last year.

US.- 888 Holdings has launched the Sports Illustrated (SI) sportsbook in Virginia. It’s the second state the app is available in, following the launch in Colorado in 2021. The operator plans to expand its SI sportsbook platform to other states in the coming months while integrating its tools, feeds, and widgets into Sports Illustrated’s digital content.

888 has partnered with Virtual Entertainment Partners (VEP) as part of its Virginian expansion. SI sportsbook is powered by official data from sporting leagues, such as NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and the English Premier League.

Howard Mittman, 888 US president, said: “We are delighted to launch SI Sportsbook in Virginia. Following the success of its debut launch in Colorado last September, this is an important milestone for both ourselves and our partners. With its growing base of sports betting fans, we believe Virginia will play a significant role in the continued development of SI Sportsbook over the coming months.

“Expanding further in the US market is an important part of our ambition to become a global online betting and gaming leader, and we look forward to introducing the brand to players across the state.”

Sports Illustrated, the editorial brand known for its magazine, announced its agreement with 888 Holdings last June. In November, 888 Holdings was added to the list of approved Virginia sportsbooks as the Virginia Lottery continued to work towards approving licensees.

888 Holdings selected Global Payments’ igaming solutions to provide payments for its SI Sportsbook. It will use Global Payments’ VIP Preferred Online ACH system, which is built for funding and withdrawals for online sports betting.

It will also use the VIP Preferred ACH network, which gives users quick access to funds from their on-file account.

See also: 888 shareholders approve William Hill acquisition