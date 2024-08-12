7777 gaming keeps partnering with the leading aggregators and platform providers in the igaming industry.

7777 gaming as it continues to expand its presence in new markets.

Press release.- 7777 gaming is now live at Palms Bet in Kenya which means Plams Bet players in Kenya can now have access to an extensive portfolio of over 140 games from 7777 gaming’s catalogue, including top-performing titles such as Crazy 100 Bucks, Club Mr. Luck, Zeus Quest, Cash 100, and many more.

Asya Raykova, partnership manager at 7777 gaming, expressed her thoughts on the latest news: “We are delighted to partner with Palms Bet Kenya and bring our innovative gaming portfolio to the Kenyan market. Our games are designed to deliver exceptional entertainment and engagement, and we are confident that they will resonate well with Palms Bet Kenya’s diverse player base.”

Zhan Hadzhinikolov, chief casino operations at Palms Bet Kenya also shared: “Collaborating with 7777 gaming is a fantastic opportunity for us to enhance our gaming offerings. Their unique and captivating games align perfectly with our commitment to providing next-level entertainment to our players. We look forward to a successful partnership and the positive reception of their games in Kenya.”

Palms Bet is a leading online betting and gaming platform, enjoyed by sports and casino fans in Kenya. The company provides a safe, secure, and fun platform for players to engage and enjoy online sports and gaming entertainment.