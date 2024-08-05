7777 gaming expands into Romanian market with Stanleybet Romania 

7777 gaming continues to expand its footprint in regulated markets.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has partnered with Stanleybet Romania, a premier online operator in Romania. Through this new deal, the company will be able to introduce its portfolio of over 100 certified games to Stanleybet’s players.

The company’s certified games in Romania are among the top-performing titles in 7777 gaming’s extensive casino portfolio, such as Crazy 100 Bucks, Club Mr. Luck, Zeus Quest, Cash 100, and more.

Larisa Karaboycheva, partnership manager at 7777 gaming said: “Expanding into the Romanian market is a testament to 7777 gaming’s bold moves and the clear preferences of players for our games. Considering the maturity of the Romanian market, it’s exciting for the team to deliver our unique and innovative games to Stanleybet Romania.”

Catalin Moise, COO at Stanleybet Romania also commented on the partnership: “We are delighted to partner with 7777 gaming and offer their impressive portfolio of games to our players. The quality and innovation of their games align perfectly with our commitment to providing the best online gaming experience. We look forward to a successful collaboration and are confident that our players will thoroughly enjoy the new offerings.”