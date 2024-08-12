4ThePlayer launches exclusive slot with Caesars Digital

The game is live on Caesars Palace Online Casino platforms in New Jersey, Ontario and Michigan.

US.- Online game developer 4ThePlayer has announced the launch of a new slot title entitled Caesars Palace, exclusively created for Caesars Palace Online Casino. It’s the first custom slot launch between Caesars Digital and 4ThePlayer and is live on Caesars Palace Online Casino platforms in New Jersey, Ontario, Michigan. Pennsylvania will follow.

Henry McLean, co-founder and commercial and marketing director at 4ThePlayer said: “We are excited to bring the essence of Las Vegas’s most iconic casino into the digital realm with Caesars Palace. This game is not just about the glamor of its namesake but also about delivering exciting entertainment and big win potential. With innovative features like the Caesar Rush Bonus coupled with the classic appeal of stacked Wilds, players can experience the thrill of Vegas wherever they are.”

Vice president of online gaming at Caesars Digital Ricardo Cornejo Rivas added: “The launch of this new slot, Caesars Palace, and the recent upgrade to Caesars Palace Online Casino leans directly into the promise we’ve made to players to bring them an elevated experience they can’t find anywhere else. We’re committed to continuously bringing custom games to our online casino platforms that excite our players and engage with their interests.”

Caesars Entertainment launched Caesars Palace Online Casino last year.