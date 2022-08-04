4ThePlayer debuts in New Jersey

The online casino games developer has signed a deal with Gaming Realms.

US.- Online casino games developer 4ThePlayer.com has launched in the US after securing a transactional waiver from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Its launched a selection of titles via an integration with Gaming Realms’ platform. Additional games set for release over the coming months.

Based in London, the developer was founded by Andrew Porter, Chris Ash, Thomaz Scalzilli, and Henry McLean in 2018 with the purpose of creating player-centric games.

4ThePlayer.com business development director Chris Ash said: “We are delighted to be granted our transactional waiver and to be live in the USA – this is a milestone for 4ThePlayer and our first step into the exciting US market. We cannot wait for players in New Jersey to enjoy our games and we look forward to further US expansion in additional states soon.”

New Jersey gambling revenue totals $401.5m in June

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has announced the state’s gaming revenue for June. The state’s casinos and horse tracks that offer sports betting reported $401.5m, up 2.2 per cent compared to June 2021.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $229.1m, up 6.8 per cent compared to $229.1m in June 2021. The year-to-date casino win stands at $1.31bn, up 18 per cent compared to $1.11bn at the same point last year. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa led the land-based casino revenue, earning nearly $54.3m, followed by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City with $44.6m, according to June’s report.