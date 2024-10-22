1xSlots Player Retention Department: what is its strength and what strategies are used to ensure a stable return of players?

The 1xSlots team decided to reveal the subtleties of the work of retaining and returning players.

The following article reveals the work of the 1xSlots Player Retention Department.

Press release.- For many companies in the gambling world, not only the constant flow of new players is important, but also those who stay with the project for a long time. Every person and every department is valuable in the project because they are part of a large mechanism. In this article, the 1xSlots team decided to reveal the subtleties of the work of retaining and returning players, as well as highlight the success of strategies over the past year.

The 1xSlots retention department is divided into several parts:

Automatic funnels

Warm phone call

VIP club

The “User Retention Department” uses all possible communication channels, namely: e-mail newsletters, push notifications, messages to the personal account of the gaming account, SMS messages and calls.

The 1xSlots project has:

Welcome funnels for beginners – introduce

and immerse users into the vast universe of casinos

Reactivation and many others – aimed at increasing the RR (Retention Rate).

Reactivation funnels have been keeping more than 80 per cent of users stable every month since August 2023. On the 7th day of players’ inactivity, they begin to receive bonuses based on their individual value. The presence of multiple communication channels practically eliminates the possibility that the user will miss our offer.

If the user has not responded to our suggestions on auto funnel, individual reactivation campaigns are in progress, including more valuable bonuses.

Welcome funnels have been achieving stable conversion every month since August 2023. As part of the funnel, 1xSlots introduces the user to these services, promotions, sections, and bonuses.

“In our system, each funnel is configured with an emphasis on clear segmentation and the creation of unique offers for each user. We strive to ensure that every interaction with us is as personalized as possible and meets the needs of the player,” explained the company.

For example: for users from a certain country, they offer the most popular slots in their region, based on current statistics. Or bonuses corresponding to their personal preferences. They are constantly working to improve their funnels. Over the past three months, thanks to monthly improvements and A/B testing, they have achieved a record conversion rate on individual GEO, exceeding 40 per cent.

The festive funnels had a significant impact on the project. Let’s give an example: the user is given birthday bonuses, depending on their value and preferences. These bonuses can include both: free spins and cash prizes and, in the case of VIP users, material gifts with “home delivery”. It is not always possible to directly assess the effectiveness of such an approach correctly, but this funnel is undoubtedly an important part of the user retention strategy.

Warm phone call

Since August 2023, the user retention department, aimed at warm phone calls, has grown significantly: in key indicators, headquarters and language areas.

Call segments

Since August 2023, 1xSlots has started working in several key segments. They classify users by activity level and value – this approach allowed us to increase the Retention Rate, which prompted them to expand their staff, add new user segments and enter new markets.

Activated users

Since August 2023, the number of activated accounts through calls has increased by 269 per cent. The number of accounts increases almost every month, which means that we are moving in the right direction.

Individual bonuses

Their department provides individual bonuses for new users. They experimented quite a lot with the types of bonuses, and in 2024 they reached a bonus wagering percentage of 222 per cent.

Results

Since August 2023, major work has been done, which has shown effective results. Thanks to the professionalism of the operators and correctly selected bonuses, every month we retain more and more users, increasing the financial results of the department.

“We would like to remind you that voting for the SiGMA Awards is open until October 28, where we are nominated for “Best Player Retention 2024”!” said the 1xSlots’ team.