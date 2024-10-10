1xSlots shares its results and impressions on its attendance at SBC Summit 2024

1xSlots looks back on its participation at SBC Summit 2024.

Press release.- 1xSlots had a fruitful participation at the SBC Summit in Lisbon and a couple of weeks after the end of the event, the company prepared a report analysing its participation.

“‘SBC’ in Lisbon has become the largest conference of this year. For us, as 1xSlots, it was quite successful. We were glad to meet both our current partners and new players. Also, we managed to communicate with a huge number of people, because, as before, our brand is of great interest. All this is due to our high–quality service, fast payments and the best offers on the market,” the company stated.

It then added that more and more webmasters want to work with them, and at the moment the flow of partners is actively increasing. “We are growing, scaling, and opening new markets. Now you can see us at almost all significant conferences – such progress pleases our team and motivates us to even higher heights!” 1xSlots commented.

A pleasant addition to the company was the “SBC Award” ceremony, where it took 2nd place in the “Rising Star in Casino (operator)” nomination.

Focus Gaming News took the opportunity to speak with David Arutinyan, head of affiliates at 1xSlots. The interview has already been uploaded on the Focus Gaming News YouTube channel. “Stay in touch, because soon we will announce our next stand at a new, large exhibition!” 1xSlots said.