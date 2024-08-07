1xSlots nominated as “Rising Star in Casino (Operator)” at SBC Awards

SBC will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from September 24 to 26.

The announcement of winners and the awards ceremony will take place at the SBC Summit, at the end of September.

Press release.- 1xSlots has been shortlisted for the SBC Awards in the category of “Rising Star in Casino (Operator).” The announcement of winners and the awards ceremony will take place at the conference at the end of the first autumn month.

This year, SBC will be held in the capital of Portugal – Lisbon, from September 24 to 26. According to organisers, there will be 450+ speakers dropping wisdom in a variety of dynamic conference formats, an electric exhibition floor spanning a whopping 100,000m2, and an opportunity to connect with 25,000 industry professionals.

The 1xSlots team is currently preparing for the event and will be presenting a booth, merchandise, and different offers for partners.

The company said: “We are looking forward to the conference with anticipation.

“In addition to the news and announcement, we would like to thank each of our partners for their support and trust in the company. Thanks to hard work, growth, and expansion, we have achieved such results. We will surprise you even more!”

1xSlots Partners has recently attended iGB L!VE in Amsterdam. There, the company scheduled many meetings with partners and was able to establish valuable connections with new ones.

The scale of the conference was impressive, and both casinos and game providers, as well as various services, sparked interest. Thanks to its team’s efforts, 1xSlots Partners managed to secure important deals for brand promotion.