1xSlots Partners to take part in the EiGE Awards 2024

The European Gaming Congress will be held in Warsaw from October 15th to 16th.

Press release.- 1xSlot Partners will showcase its portfolio at the European Gaming Congress, which will take place October 15-16, in Warsaw. This event is expected to be highly productive and will focus on the “Via Infinita” guidelines, featuring panel discussions with CEOs and company leaders.

Along with the conference, the European iGaming Excellence Awards (EiGE Awards) will recognise the European online gambling industry.

The categories are:

Best iGaming Operator in 2024

Best Customer Service in 2024

Best iGaming Affiliate Program in 2024

The company has been present at the major events held throughout 2024. SBC Summit and SiGMA East Europe, where was able to take two nominations: “Best Affiliate Program of the Year” & “Best Booth Design” – Silver Category.

About its participation in the SBC Summit, the company stated: “SBC’ in Lisbon has become the largest conference of this year. For us, as 1xSlots, it was quite successful. We were glad to meet both our current partners and new players. Also, we managed to communicate with a huge number of people, because, as before, our brand is of great interest. All this is due to our high–quality service, fast payments and the best offers on the market,”

