1xSlots Partners to take part in SiGMA East Europe 2024

SiGMA East Europe will hold its third event for the Balkan-Slavic markets in Hungary this September.

The 1xSlots team will be present at booth S163, with merchandise, a cosy bar and different offers for partners.

Press release.- 1xSlots Partners has announced its attendance at SiGMA East Europe 2024, which will be held at the Hungaro Expo in Budapest from September 2 to 6.

“Starting from September 2, we will be waiting for a personal meeting with you. You can get new merch, discuss interesting offers with us and do all this while enjoying delicious cocktails. We will take care of an unforgettable experience with us,” the company stated.

“We will be happy to see our existing partners, and of course will express new ideas with newbies. If you want to work with us, but have not yet written to our manager about the meeting, feel free to contact us via email [email protected],” they added.

1xSlots Partners has been shortlisted for the “Best Affiliate Program 2024” category of the SiGMA East Europe Awards, set to take place during the SiGMA East Europe event. The ceremony will be held on September 2 at the Intercontinental Budapest’s Ballroom, with accolades handed out across 24 categories.

This year’s event is expected to attract a 9,000-strong crowd. It will also be held back-to-back with Affiliate World, which takes place on the 5th and 6th of September in Budapest – making SiGMA East Europe a must-attend for operators.