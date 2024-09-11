1xSlots at SiGMA East Europe 2024: “An unforgettable experience full of memorable moments”

1xSlots team took part in SiGMA East Europe with great success.

Press release.- 1xSlots attended SiGMA East Europe 2024, one of the most anticipated conferences of the beginning of autumn which was held at the Hungaro Expo in Budapest from September 2 to 6.

The 1xSlots team enjoyed the event from start to finish and had memorable experiences, full of excitement. Along with a large range of meetings and deals, the company was able to take two nominations: “Best Affiliate Program of the Year” & “Best Booth Design” – Silver Category.

According to the 1xSlots team, the award for the “Best Partner Program” was of particular importance to them, since every manager, like every employee, working in synergy, contributed to achieving success. “Throughout the year, our company has been developing rapidly and is still doing so, offering its players and partners the best solutions on the market,” they said.

“We sincerely thank our team and colleagues, and also, of course, say ‘Thank you very much!’ to our partners for their support throughout these 7 years. New heights are ahead of us, achieving the following goals and receiving even more valuable awards,” the 1xSlots team added.

The company is now heading to Lisbon to take part in the SBC Summit. This year’s edition will take place from September 24 to 26 at the Feira International de Lisboa exhibition centre.