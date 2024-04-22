1xSlots Partners to attend SiGMA Americas

The stylish stand they have put together is number Q70.

SiGMA Americas will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, from April 23rd to April 25th.

Press release.- April’s main event, the SiGMA Americas conference, will be taking place very soon, from April 23–25 in São Paulo. 1xSlots Partners has been preparing for this exciting event for over a month now.

1xSlots Partners will be bringing a big team to the conference, as well as “the coolest stand, new merch and a ton of positive vibes.” The stylish stand they have put together is number Q70.

1xSlots Partners is open to new partners, offers and collaborations, everyone is welcome to visit their stand.

“We’re keeping all our ideas under wraps for now, especially the merch! Our favourite customers in our partnership program will get first dibs on it all. We’ve painstakingly picked out loads of cool designs so you can don some stylish t-shirts,” announced the company.

To arrange a meeting in advance visitors can get in touch with them through Telegram – @partners1xslots. They can also head to the 1xSlots LinkedIn channel to stay up to date with all the news and be the first to find out about awesome features and announcements.