1xSlots’ year results: achievements and plans

The company has summarized the results and has evaluated the achievements of 2024.

Press release.- As the New Year approaches, 1xSlots summarizes the results and evaluates the achievements of 2024. Despite challenging circumstances, the company’s project has witnessed many interesting events and significant successes.

Key achievements of 2024

This year, 1xSlots celebrated its seventh anniversary in the market. The company held 13 tournaments for players with a total prize pool exceeding 1 million euros. The community on social media and media platforms grew by 30,000 users, and the total number of players participating in their games surpassed 5 million.

“We actively engaged with our audience: we communicated over 1 million times on social media, and the number of help requests amounted to 470,000. On average, we responded to each inquiry within 30 seconds”, stated the firm.

Achievements of 1xSlots partners

An important event for the company’s affiliate program was receiving the award for Best Affiliate Program 2024 at the Sigma East Europe Awards. It also actively participated in more than 13 industry exhibitions and distributed 9,350 pieces of merchandise. This year, over 5,000 partners from around the world joined the firm, and its affiliate program garnered over 5 million views. Revenue from the affiliate program grew by an impressive 95%.

Plans for 2025

In the upcoming year, 1xSlots plans to organize even more local tournaments with increased prize pools, as well as introduce new bonuses and promotions. Its players can expect the launch of new slots and events, along with major jackpots.

it intends to explore new traffic sources and optimize advertising campaigns to expand our market presence. Increasing brand awareness will be a priority, which will help partners achieve better results. It will also focus on developing strategies for player retention.

The company added: “Follow our social media channels for the online casino and affiliate program to stay updated on all news and upcoming events. We wish everyone a Happy New Year and look forward to seeing you in 2025!”