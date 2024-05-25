1xSlots has a special offer in store for you this month

1xSlots becomes one of the ten operators who have access to the new slot from Pragmatic Play “Sweet Bonanza 1000”.

Press release.- There’s some big news in the slots and online casino world. The red-hot new release Sweet Bonanza 1000 will be available on 1xSlots ten days before its general release. That means all of their customers will have the first chance to experience one of the best-known slots from top provider, Pragmatic Play.

Starting from May 24, ten days of unlimited thrills await in Sweet Bonanza 1000 – a revamped version of the famous classic with even greater possibilities! Players will head on a journey through a vibrant, treat-filled wonderland. The general release is on June 3.

What new features can customers expect?

A Tumble Feature during free spins combines with a candy bomb multiplier, and the resulting win produces a x1,000 multipliers.

During a super free spins round, all multiplier bombs are x20 minimum.

If three lollipop scatters appear on the screen, you unlock five respins.

The customers can buy free spins triggered by four or more scatters for 100 times your stake.

The customers can buy super free spins for 500 times their stake, where the lowest multiplier is x20.

A maximum win of x25,000.

The company also has great news for their affiliates: With 1xSlots Partners, all their customers can taste this brand-new release before anyone else. From May 24 to June 3, they can get their hands on a RevShare boost and get set for even more traffic.