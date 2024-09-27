1xBet took part in the SBC Summit 2024 exhibition

The 1xBet team actively participated in all exhibition events at SBC Summit 2024, September 24-26.

1xBet could not miss SBC Summit 2024, one of the largest forums dedicated to the betting and gambling industry.

From September 24 to 26, over 25,000 professionals and 450 speakers gathered at the Feira International de Lisboa exhibition center. Conference participants exchanged experiences as well as discussed market prospects and changes in European gambling regulations.

1xBet became the forum Premium Sponsor. Their team actively participated in all exhibition events, presented updates to the gaming platform, and talked about the benefits of the 1xPartners affiliate program. 1xBet top managers actively communicated with guests at the booth, answered all questions, and held a series of negotiations with potential partners.

Visitors to the booth not only learned more about the business’s secrets but also took part in a drawing for valuable prizes, which caused a huge stir. Among the gifts were branded Apple gadgets, PlayStation, exclusive Nike sneakers, and tickets to the VIP zone for the FC Barcelona match. While waiting for the lucky winners to be named, guests enjoyed refreshing cocktails, pleasant communication, and productive networking. The activities at the 1xBet booth attracted great attention and left the warmest memories for visitors.

“We are grateful to the SBC Summit 2024 organizers for providing a platform for exchanging experience and strengthening business ties. Such meetings inspire us to improve the product and provide our clients with the best solutions on the market. We have also acquired new partners and are looking forward to future collaborative projects,” said the 1xBet representative.