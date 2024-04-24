1xBet reached the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024 final

The company will compete in the Digital Sports Betting Operator category.

Press release.- 1xBET has been shortlisted at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024 final. An authoritative jury of the gaming industry’s 30 leading representatives in the Asia-Pacific region will select the winners. They will be announced at a special ceremony on June 4 at SMX, Manila’s largest expo centre.

“We are proud to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award and are grateful to the professional community for the high appreciation of our work. The business potential in Asia is enormous and it is important for us to be on the list of the best here. The nomination once again emphasizes that our company creates a world-class product that is of interest to customers on all continents,” noted 1xBet representatives.

See also: 1xBet will compete to win the Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year category in Latin America

During 2024, 1xBet has already won several prestigious international awards. The company was recognized as the Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, won the title of Affiliate Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2024, and won the “Best Mobile Casino” award at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2024.