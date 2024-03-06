1xBet wins at prestigious SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2024

Winners were awarded at a ceremony held as part of SiGMA Eurasia gambling exhibition.

1xBet won the Best Mobile Casino Experience category at a ceremony held as part of the SiGMA Eurasia gambling exhibition.

Press release.- The global bookmaker 1xBet has received the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2024, one of the most prestigious international gambling prizes.

The winners were awarded on February 26 at a special ceremony held as part of the SiGMA Eurasia gambling exhibition. 1xBet is ahead of its competitors in the Best Mobile Casino Experience category. The victory was obtained after voting on the award page and surveying an authoritative jury.

“This success is another recognition of the 1xBet high standards. Over the past year, the company has made significant progress in promoting the gaming platform and attracted many new clients. The prize will motivate our team, which is actively developing the casino and has achieved great success,” noted 1xBet representatives.

The victory at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2024 was another achievement for the company at the international level. This year, the global bookmaker 1xBet has already become the Affiliate Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards.

