1xBet will compete to win the Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year category in Latin America

1xBet has been included in the short list of the prestigious SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.

Press release.- Global bookmaker 1xBet has long earned a reputation as a key player in the betting industry. Another high assessment of the brand’s work was the inclusion in the short list of the prestigious SiGMA Americas Awards 2024, which will be presented within the SiGMA Americas, one of the largest specialized exhibitions in Latin America. This year, 1xBet is again in the running to win the Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year category.

A jury consisting of leading industry experts will determine the winner. The results will be announced on April 23, and the awards ceremony will take place at the Transamerica Expo Center in Sao Paulo.

A 1xBet representative said: “We won Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year last year and have worked hard to become even better. Being among the nominees for a reputable award confirms that we are moving in the right direction and making progress. The industry is constantly evolving, so our company strives to create a product that will lead the market and meet its trends. We are delighted that the professional community appreciated our work because recognition from colleagues always becomes an additional motivation for the team.”

See also: 1xBet: “Our goal is to create a product that will take a leading position in the market”

1xBet has won several prestigious international awards this year. The company was recognized as Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, won the title of Affiliate Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2024, and won the Best Mobile Casino award at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2024.