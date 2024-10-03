1xBet reached EGR Operator Awards 2024 final

The brand has already received several important awards this year.

The results will be announced on October 24.

Press release.- 1xBet has been nominated in seven categories of the international EGR Operator Awards 2024. The categories are: Casino operator, Crypto operator, Esports operator, Football betting operator, In-play sports operator, Marketing campaign, and Mobile esports product.

A distinguished jury of recognized industry authorities will choose the winners. The results will be announced on October 24 at a gala ceremony which will be held at the Grosvenor House hotel in London.

“We are delighted that our company has been nominated in seven categories. This shows that 1xBet has achieved great success in different areas of its business. We will continue to improve our product to meet the high expectations of our customers and partners around the world,” said a spokesperson for 1xBet.

The brand has already received several important awards, including the title of “Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year” at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, was named “Affiliate Company of the Year” at the International Gaming Awards 2024, and won “Best Esports Operator 2024 in Latin America” at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.