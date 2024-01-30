1xBet is new partner of tournament operator PGL in hosting Counter-Strike 2 majors

The inaugural Counter-Strike 2 major will be held from March 17 to March 31 in Copenhagen.

RMR qualifications for the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 tournament will start in three regions: European, American and Asia-Pacific.

Press release.- 1xBet has partnered with the operator PGL Esports to hold major in the Counter-Strike 2 esports discipline.

The famous Romanian esports organization PGL Esports conducts the largest esports tournaments in CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends, PUBG and many others. PGL has previously hosted three Counter-Strike majors: Global Offensive, including PGL Major Krakow 2017, PGL Major Stockholm 2021 and PGL Major Antwerp 2022.

On September 27, 2023, the game Counter-Strike 2 was released, completely replacing the previous version of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The first ever Counter-Strike 2 major will occur from March 17 to March 31, 2024, in Copenhagen. Already in February, RMR qualifications for the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 tournament will start in three regions: European, American and Asia-Pacific.

Thanks to the mutually beneficial partnership between PGL and 1xBet, the major in Copenhagen was organized as soon as possible after the new game release. Tournament operator PGL has the necessary experience, and 1xBet traditionally pays great attention to esports and already has a successful history of supporting big tournaments and popular teams.

1xBet representative Alex Sommers, said: “We are pleased to become a part of esports history and act as a partner in the first Counter-Strike 2 major organization.

“The game is only a few months old, but professional players have already studied all the innovations and are ready to demonstrate their best at PGL Major Copenhagen 2024. 1xBet will gladly support this tournament, providing all the necessary media and financial support. And may the strongest win!”

Majors in Counter-Strike 2 are held only once or twice a year and are distinguished by a high level of teams and an impressive prize pool.

